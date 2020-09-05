Event calendar brought to you by
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present “Inspirations of Sea and Sky,” featuring the impressionist sea and landscapes of Catherine Andersen. Her exhibit runs September 2 – 30. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: www.gearygallery.com
Saturday, 05 September, 2020
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
