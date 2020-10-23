Event calendar brought to you by

ARI Fall Call-Quarantini Time

Join us as we honor First County Bank and the First County Bank Foundation at our annual Fall Ball, this year the Fall Call-Quarantini Time, Virtual Happy Hour for Fun and Fundraising on Friday, October 23rd at 6:00pm.  Help us recognize ARI's resilience and uninterrupted delivery of service to over 100 people with developmental disabilities during the current pandemic.  Although we can not be physically together, we will be together via ZOOM.  

We will have a short program followed by a ZOOM Dance Party.  This year we will be offering "Quarantini Bags" with appetizers, beverages and other gifts.  For more information visit www.arict.org.

Gerard Gasparino

Phone: 203-324-9258 ext. 3023
