New Tuesday Stamford Networking Group
Stamford CT has started!
Come hear the story of Master Networks - It is changing the lives of entrepreneurs and helping businesses improve results!
We are Building a Community of Like Minded Business People
This is the new chapter of Master Networks NY/W. CT Region!
I would be happy to introduce you to the members. Just send me an email @
tinacampbell@masternetworks.net
Call for more info 914.441.1383
Tuesday, 27 December, 2016
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:Tina Campbell
Phone: 9144411383
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free for Visitors
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 12/27/2016
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.