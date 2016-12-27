Try it Tuesdays at Crunch Fitness Norwalk!
With the new year almost here, we are offering an open house every Tuesday to experience our state of the art equipment, group exercise classes, or a complementary personal training session. You are welcome to bring a friend or family member. Here we keep open minds and seek only to encourage ,empower , and entertain. Please provide a form of ID for your visit! There are no judgments here. Come visit today and get a head start on 2016!
Please refer to this event post upon your visit!
Tuesday, 27 December, 2016
Contact:Danielle Howie
Phone: 2039391623
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE!
Categories:
