Curiosity Concerts Presents Anat Cohen Quartet

FREE FAMILY JAZZ CONCERT

Curiosity Concerts is a series of free family concerts presented by professional musicians at different venues in the Greenwich, CT area. Concerts are 50 minutes long and are designed to inspire parents as well as their children of any age (but your child should be able to enjoy an hour of music).

The clarinet was once king of popular, classical, and folk music, and Israeli woodwind virtuoso Anat Cohen is “bringing the clarinet to the world” (Terry Gross, Fresh Air, 2013). Universally critically-acclaimed, Anat has been labeled a “Master” performer by the New York Times — what better advocate for an instrument with so much virtuosity and potential? Drawing from Western classical music, an array of folk and jazz styles, and the rich musical traditions of Brazil, New Orleans, New York, and Eastern Europe, Anat writes her own contemporary, original chapter in clarinet history.



Clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. The Jazz Journalists Association has voted Anat as Clarinetist of the Year eight years in a row, and she has topped both the Critics and Readers Polls in the clarinet category in DownBeat magazine every year since 2011. In 2009, ASCAP awarded Anat a Wall of Fame prize for composition and musicianship, among other honors. Earning this acclaim, Anat has toured the world with her quartet, headlining at the Newport, Umbria, SF Jazz and North Sea jazz festivals as well as at such hallowed clubs as New York’s Village Vanguard and at Columbia University’s prestigious Miller Theatre. In March 2015, Anzic Records released Luminosa, her seventh album as a bandleader.



Free, but reservations required at www.CuriosityConcerts.org.

**We have wait lists, our musicians are paid, and the tickets have real value. Please, only reserve if you are certain to attend. "No shows" will not be allowed to reserve for future concerts.**