Curiosity Concerts Presents American Brass Quintet

FREE FAMILY CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT

Curiosity Concerts is a series of free family concerts presented by professional musicians at different venues in the Greenwich, CT area. Concerts are 50 minutes long and are designed to inspire parents as well as their children of any age (but your child should be able to enjoy an hour of music).

The American Brass Quintet is internationally recognized as one of the premier chamber music ensembles of our time, celebrated for peerless leadership in the brass world. As 2013 recipient of Chamber Music America’s highest honor, the Richard J. Bogomolny National Service Award for significant and lasting contributions to the field, ABQ's rich history includes performances in Asia, Australia, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and all fifty of the United States; a discography of nearly sixty recordings; and the premieres of over one hundred fifty contemporary brass works. The New York Times recently wrote that “among North American brass ensembles none is more venerable than the American Brass Quintet,” while Newsweek has hailed the ensemble as “the high priests of brass” and American Record Guide has called the ABQ “of all the brass quintets, the most distinguished.”

Free, but reservations required at www.CuriosityConcerts.org.

This concert is presented in association with the Ashforth Children's Concert Series.

**We have wait lists, our musicians are paid, and the tickets have real value. Please, only reserve if you are certain to attend. "No shows" will not be allowed to reserve for future concerts.**