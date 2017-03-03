Spring Fling to benefit Kids in Crisis
The Spring Fling event to benefit Kids in Crisis will take place on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Greenwich Country Club. The night will feature exquisite food, live and silent auctions, and exiting entertainment. Critical finds were raised to support the services Kids in Crisis provides for the community. Visit www.kidsincrisis.org for more information.
Friday, 03 March, 2017
Contact:Katie Kilroy
Phone: 203-622-6556
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.