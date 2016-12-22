Santa and his LIVE reindeer - Dancer, Dasher and Prancer - are coming back for the 8th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village to an exciting NEW HOME, “the North Pole on North Street,” Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut, from November 25 to December 24, 2016. The cherished town tradition continues at this expansive nursery where visitors can have their photo taken with Santa, meet the reindeer and also ride on the Winter Wonderland Carousel and the North Pole Polar Express Train, all just minutes from downtown Greenwich. Parking is free. The community is invited to Sam Bridge for a “We’re Back Party” on Friday, November 25, from noon to 6 pm, when Santa’s Village is officially open for photos with Santa. While waiting for the reindeer to arrive in the afternoon, everyone can enjoyspecial refreshments, face painting by Faces by Wells and balloon artists. Throughout the four weeks, the reindeer will make Sam Bridge their home, thanks to Reindeer stable sponsor, Pepsi, and children, adults, corporate groups and even pets (on leashes) can have their photo taken with Santa at Santa’s Village, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Greenwich. Photo packages begin at $29.99 and include a gift bag filled with promotions redeemable at participating downtown Greenwich stores. Rides on the Winter Wonderland Carousel and North Pole Polar Express Train are $4 per person. Family package prices are available. Hours for the Photos with Santa, train and carousel rides are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reindeer feeding times will take place daily at 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The reindeer will depart on December 23 but Santa will remain for photos until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village is produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, LLC, a Greenwich-based event-marketing company. For more details on this magical holiday tradition, visit www.Greenwichreindeerfestival.com