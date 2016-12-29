Screenwriting with Katie Torpey

Do you have a great movie idea? Is it your personal story? Have you always wanted to write a screenplay? Whatever it is, here’s your chance. The Ridgefield Playhouse is offering a screenwriting class for adults. Students will learn how to turn a story idea into a well-told, formatted screenplay that they can sell to Hollywood. Students will spend 8 weeks learning the basics of screenwriting, storytelling, story structure, script format, theme, plot, characterization, dialogue, conflict and genre. The objective of this course is to give each student the tools and confidence to be able to write a screenplay from start to finish. Each student will leave the class with a fully developed story, a detailed outline, and for some, the first ACT of a screenplay (17-30 pages).