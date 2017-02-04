Cooking Down the Ages: Cookbooks and Recipes

Food and cookbooks are part of every holiday! Bring family and friends to enjoy this exhibition of rare books on display in Cooking Down the Ages. Join us to explore the history of culinary literature spanning the Middle Ages to today, with a vivid selection of items from the Library’s Special Collections. This exhibition highlights the significance of food preparation. It includes the first printed cookbook (1475), several nineteenth-century cookbooks including Mary J. Lincoln’s Boston Cookbook: What to Do and What Not to Do in Cooking (1891), as well as cookbooks written by contemporary culinary masters Julia Child, Mary Berry, and Sara Moulton.

The oldest entry of the exhibition is Bartolomeo Platina’s De honesta voluptate et valetudine (“On honorable pleasure and health”), widely considered the first printed cookbook (1475). An Italian Renaissance humanist writer, gastronomist, and Vatican librarian, Platina presents recipes with a balanced and measured commentary on health. His compilation of Roman ideas about fine dining circulated throughout Europe.

Another key feature of the exhibition are cookbooks by famed American chef Fannie Merritt Farmer and her teachers Maria Parloa and Mary J. Lincoln. Several cookbooks by celebrated chef Julia Child will be on view, including Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Also on display will be Accum’s Treatise on Adulterations of Food and Culinary Poisons (1820), The Southport Fire Department Cookbook, and unique books featuring meatless options for vegetarians and gluten-free choices for the paleo-taste palate.

In conjunction with the exhibit, Pequot Library is asking for holiday recipe submissions. Contribute recipes for your favorite holiday dish or dessert either at the Front Desk or email to specialcollections@pequotlibrary.org. The recipes will be added to the growing Pequot Community Cookbook.

Dates of exhibition: December 10, 2016 - February 5, 2017. The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal library hours.

