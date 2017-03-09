Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017

March 9, 2017 is Fairfield County’s Giving Day! For a fourth year in a row, join thousands of Fairfield County residents in celebrating local philanthropy by giving back to some of your favorite nonprofits. Last year, this amazing day of giving had extraordinary results: $1.25 million donated to 410 local nonprofits! To find out more information, please visit FCGives.org.

Nonprofit registration is now open at FCGives.org until February 1. Complete your registration by December 1 and your organization will have a chance to win $1,000!