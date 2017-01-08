Simpatico - Sounds Good Concert

The 2nd event of the popular Sounds Good concert series will feature the Simpatico Chamber Ensemble. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Reception to follow.

The Simpatico Chamber Ensemble performs an eclectic repertoire of vocal and instrumental music, both classical and contemporary. The performers are distinguished professionals with experience in symphony orchestras, as teachers at Juilliard and Manhattan Schools of Music, and appear around the world as soloists and chamber musicians. The Simpatico Chamber Ensemble’s mission is to bring the joy of known and unknown music to the Stamford community. Darin Lewis, an award-winning conductor and composer, is the Music Director of Simpatico.