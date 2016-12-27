Build a Train Workshop
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Workshop for ages 6 – 10. $5 at the door.
Put together wooden parts with glue to construct a mini model train. Finish your toy by painting it with colorful and creative designs. *It is recommended that participants bring a smock for painting.
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 27 December, 2016
- Wednesday, 28 December, 2016
- Thursday, 29 December, 2016
- Friday, 30 December, 2016
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Cost:$5 at the door.
