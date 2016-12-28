Event calendar brought to you by

Build a Train Workshop

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Workshop for ages 6 – 10. $5 at the door.

Put together wooden parts with glue to construct a mini model train. Finish your toy by painting it with colorful and creative designs. *It is recommended that participants bring a smock for painting.

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$5 at the door.

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.