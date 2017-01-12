Leo Kottke & Keller Williams
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Shut the Folk Up and Listen Tour
Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams joins with flat-picking guitarist Leo Kottke for a brand new tour – “Shut the Folk Up and Listen.” The very special evening of music, which will feature a solo set by each artist, finds Keller performing a rare loopless acoustic show. Expect spontaneous collaborations between Williams and Kottke.
Thursday, 12 January, 2017
Contact:Paloma Hutton
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$55
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.