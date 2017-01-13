Featuring original and historic members David Freiberg (also a founder of San Francisco luminaries Quicksilver Messenger Service) and drummer Donny Baldwin, along with longtime members Chris Smith on keyboards and synth bass, Jude Gold on lead guitar and GRAMMY Nominee Cathy Richardson anchoring the female lead vocal spot made famous by the inimitable Grace Slick.

Jefferson Starship rose from the ashes of another legendary San Francisco band, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Jefferson Airplane. Between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum albums, 20 hit singles, and sold out concerts worldwide. The music that defined a generation and spanned decades is alive and well with such hits as “Volunteers,” “White Rabbit,” “Wooden Ships,” “Somebody to Love,” “Today,” “Miracles,” “Count on Me,” “Fast Buck Freddie,” and “Jane.”

Tickets: $52.50 all seats ~ VIP Meet and Greet upgrade available for $50! Only 25 available!