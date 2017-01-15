The Wall Live Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd
The Wall Live Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle arrives in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd. Utilizing staged elements from “The Wall” movie as well as from the legendary concerts in New York & London in 1981, the historic Berlin concert in 1990 & the many Roger Waters variations – the show renders an amazing re-imagining of one of rock music’s true masterworks, that succeeds equally on a Broadway theater level, as well as an arena rock “Floydian” spectacle!
Sunday, 15 January, 2017
Contact:Paloma Hutton
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$60
