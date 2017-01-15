Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd

The Wall Live Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle arrives in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd. Utilizing staged elements from “The Wall” movie as well as from the legendary concerts in New York & London in 1981, the historic Berlin concert in 1990 & the many Roger Waters variations – the show renders an amazing re-imagining of one of rock music’s true masterworks, that succeeds equally on a Broadway theater level, as well as an arena rock “Floydian” spectacle!