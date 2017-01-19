Buster Poindexter
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
The martini-swigging, tuxedo clad, rock and roll original is back! Buster Poindexter (née David Johansen) first attracted attention as a glam rock pioneer (in the New York Dolls, with whom he still tours) and then as an early MTV idol with his chart-topping dance hit “Hot Hot Hot”. Now he returns complete with his one-liners and signature pompadour performing pop standards, jump blues and more in an uproarious and dazzling night of music!
Thursday, 19 January, 2017
Contact:Paloma Hutton
Phone: 2034385795
Cost:$45
