The martini-swigging, tuxedo clad, rock and roll original is back! Buster Poindexter (née David Johansen) first attracted attention as a glam rock pioneer (in the New York Dolls, with whom he still tours) and then as an early MTV idol with his chart-topping dance hit “Hot Hot Hot”. Now he returns complete with his one-liners and signature pompadour performing pop standards, jump blues and more in an uproarious and dazzling night of music!