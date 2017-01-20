Event calendar brought to you by

An Evening with Pat Metheny

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

With Antonio Sanchez, Linda Oh and Gwilym Simcock

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for wine tasting courtesy Vi.Sco.Wine and an art exhibit by a local artist!

Over the years, Metheny has won countless polls as “Best Jazz Guitarist” and awards, including three gold records for (Still Life) Talking, Letter from Home, and Secret Story. He has also won 20 Grammy Awards spread out over a variety of different categories including Best Rock Instrumental, Best Contemporary Jazz Recording, Best Jazz Instrumental Solo, Best Instrumental Composition at one point winning seven consecutive Grammys for seven consecutive albums.

Friday, 20 January, 2017

Contact:

Paloma Hutton

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

