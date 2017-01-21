A Night of Comedy Headliners
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Featuring Rich Vos, Pete Correale, Robert Kelly
Laugh it up with comedians from the top comedy podcasts! Rich Vos, Robert Kelly and Pete Correale – three cutting edge comedians – riff on life, marriage and much more in a hilarious night of stand-up!
Saturday, 21 January, 2017
Contact:Paloma Hutton
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$37
