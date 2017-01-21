Met Opera LIVE in HD: Gounoud's Roméo et Juliette

When Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo starred opposite each other in Manon at the Met in 2015, the New York Times said, “the temperature rises nearly to boiling every time Damrau and Grigolo are on stage together.” Now they’re back as opera’s classic lovers, in Gounod’s lush Shakespeare adaptation. The production, by director Bartlett Sher, has already won acclaim for its vivid 18th-century milieu and stunning costumes during runs at Salzburg and La Scala. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the sumptuous score.

Two warring families in old Verona are ordered on pain of death by the Prince to put aside their differences and end the skirmishes for the sake of their city. However, the families, the Capulets and Montagues have other ideas. When the only son of Lord and Lady Montague, Romeo, spots the daughter of the Capulets, Juliet at a party they are instantly besotted with each other and vow not to let their families get in the way of true love.

Running time: 3 hours, 30 mins | 1 Intermission



Ticket Price $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show.

AAA members receive a 20% discount!

FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.