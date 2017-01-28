Connecticut Wing Fest

Connecticut Wingfest delivers a day full of music, fun and games, live music from the Trolls, beer for purchase and of course wings! Local restaurants will compete for the title of “Connecticut’s Best Wings”, determined by a panel of judges through a blind taste test. All attendees will have the chance to sample the wings too, and then vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice Award competition.

Advance General Admission tickets $15. Price will increase to $20 at the door.

Saturday, January 28th from 1pm – 4pm and 6pm – 9pm

@ the Matrix Conference Center – 39 Old Ridgebury Rd Danbury, CT 06810

Visit www.ctwingfest.com for more information