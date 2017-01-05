Women in Philanthropy

Save the Children and Pequot Library Present:

Local philanthropic leaders offer an inspiring discussion on how women are changing the face of philanthropy and social entrepreneurship. Learn about ways you and your family can get involved and make a positive impact in our community and around the world.

Speakers:

Carolyn Miles

President and CEO, Save the Children

Susan Friedlaner Calzone

President and CEO, Foundation Source



Fiona Hodgson

VP for Development and Philanthropic Services, Fairfield County's Communication Foundation



Emily Tow Jackson

Executive Director and President, Tow Foundation

Wine and cheese reception to follow.

For questions and additional information, please contact Amy Sinclair, asinclair@savethechildren.org, (475) 999-3077.

Photo: Suzanna Klaucke / Save the Children

