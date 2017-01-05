Women in Philanthropy
Pequot Library
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
Save the Children and Pequot Library Present:
Local philanthropic leaders offer an inspiring discussion on how women are changing the face of philanthropy and social entrepreneurship. Learn about ways you and your family can get involved and make a positive impact in our community and around the world.
Speakers:
Carolyn Miles
President and CEO, Save the Children
Susan Friedlaner Calzone
President and CEO, Foundation Source
Fiona Hodgson
VP for Development and Philanthropic Services, Fairfield County's Communication Foundation
Emily Tow Jackson
Executive Director and President, Tow Foundation
Wine and cheese reception to follow.
For questions and additional information, please contact Amy Sinclair, asinclair@savethechildren.org, (475) 999-3077.
Photo: Suzanna Klaucke / Save the Children
Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For more information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!
Thursday, 05 January, 2017
Contact:Amy Sinclair
Phone: 4759993077
Cost:Free and open to the public.
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...