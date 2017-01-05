Event calendar brought to you by

Women in Philanthropy

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Save the Children and Pequot Library Present:

Local philanthropic leaders offer an inspiring discussion on how women are changing the face of philanthropy and social entrepreneurship. Learn about ways you and your family can get involved and make a positive impact in our community and around the world.

Speakers:

Carolyn Miles
President and CEO, Save the Children

Susan Friedlaner Calzone
President and CEO, Foundation Source

Fiona Hodgson
VP for Development and Philanthropic Services, Fairfield County's Communication Foundation

Emily Tow Jackson
Executive Director and President, Tow Foundation

Wine and cheese reception to follow.

For questions and additional information, please contact Amy Sinclair, asinclair@savethechildren.org, (475) 999-3077.

Photo: Suzanna Klaucke / Save the Children

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For more information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!

Thursday, 05 January, 2017

Amy Sinclair

Phone: 4759993077

Free and open to the public.

