A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham

Daily to February 5, 9am - 5pm (Sunday 11am - 5pm)

Skylines and superheroes! Bring the whole family to our popular annual "A Billion Bricks" exhibition and be awed by five famous architectural landmarks made completely out of LEGO® bricks. The team from ILUGNY will recreate a fantasy Gotham City — featuring some of the most iconic buildings in New York City. LEGO® trains, trams, and subways will travel over, under and around a totally new LEGO landscape where superheroes will save the day!

LEGO® is a trademark belonging to LEGO Systems A/S and is used throughout the exhibition with this understanding. We thank them for allowing the use of the term within our educational context. Members: Free | Non-Members: FREE with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call203.977.6521

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.