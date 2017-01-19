Songwriting with Kevin Briody

Class begins Thursday, January 19, 2017

No musical background required – if you have a great idea and love to write songs….now is your time! Learn songwriting from Emmy-Award Winning Songwriter Kevin Briody! Students will have the opportunity to have a Q&A with artists in our upcoming Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series!

Do you dream of taking your music beyond singing in the shower? A song unleashes its power and who knows where it’ll go? Songs fuel desire, inspire hope, break hearts, rock worlds, unite people, shake booties, turn blahs into blues, and sometimes make us feel as goood as James Brown. All in a mere few minutes. Award Winning Musician Kevin Briody will teach you how to structure songs, create “hooks,” craft lyrics, manipulate melody, rhythm and harmony, merge words with music, and write toward genre. Whether you favor pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B, country, music, lyrics, or both, he’ll show you how to write songs that soar!

8 weeks $240.00 · Thursdays 7:30 – 9:00pm

January 19 – March 9

This is an adult class, high school students actively writing are welcome!