Calling all volunteers! Pequot Library hosts a Prospective Book Sale Volunteer Coffee on Saturday, January 7, 2017, from 10:00am - 11:30am. Learn how you can devote a small or a large amount of time giving back and being active in your community. Meet current Pequot Library Book Sale volunteers while enjoying coffee and snacks! Make new friends with similar interests. Develop new skills, experience how volunteering can kindle happiness, and give back to the Fairfield and Southport communities.

Volunteers come to the Library throughout the year to process donated books. Pequot Library receives book and media donations every day of the year. These “pricers and sorters” diligently examine each book, assigning it a price and a category so that visitors can easily find the kinds of books they are looking for at our sales. Volunteers who work in the days leading up to and during the Sales themselves can stock the book sale tables, help book lovers find materials, serve as trained cashiers, or help take down the book sales.

Pequot Library has four Book Sale fundraisers every year. Funds raised through book sales are used to support the Library's annual cultural programs, art exhibitions, town-wide community events, music concerts, author talks, summer reading programs for children, and book chats for adults. Our upcoming Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held on Saturday, February 18 – Sunday, February 19, 2017, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. The annual Mid-Winter Book Sale is the little sister of the Library’s nationally known Summer Sale, which will be held July 21 – 25, 2017, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

With busy lives, it is sometimes hard to find time to volunteer. However, the benefits of volunteering are enormous to you, your family, and your community. Prospective volunteers are invited to come with questions. If you are unable to attend this session, but are interested in volunteering, please contact us at (203) 259-0346 ext. 13 or booksalevolunteers@pequotlibrary.org. Thank you for joining us and learning more about being a book sale volunteer.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!