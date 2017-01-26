11th Annual Chefs Dinner
Please join the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County at our 11th Annual Chefs' Dinner to Fight Hunger. Enjoy cocktails followed by a gourmet dinner prepared by some of Fairfield County's finest chefs. This year's honoree is Tim Brown, Chairman, CEO & President of Nestlé Waters North America.
Thursday, 26 January, 2017
Contact:Amy Tarantino
Phone: 203-358-8898
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$250
