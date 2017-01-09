Beginner Bridge with Greg Woods

Don’t miss the Bidding or the Play! Nationally renowned instructor, American Contract Bridge member, league certified instructor Greg Woods returns to Pequot Library in January 2017 to lead Beginner Bridge. He has been teaching Bridge since the late 1970s. Woods has won numerous Regional Bridge Tournaments. He has been the Director of Bridge games and a member of faculty at various Bridge Clubs over the past thirty years.

Learn important skills and strategies to play the classic game in a six-week class. Make the winning play by our fireplace with friends, snacks, and drinks. Cost per series: $225.

For registration, please visit www.pequotlibrary.org or contact Caroline Crawford at (203) 259-0346 ext.13.

Beginner Bridge Series I Dates:Monday, January 9, 6 – 7:45 pmMonday, January 23, 6 – 7:45 pmMonday, January 30, 6 – 7:45 pmMonday, February 6, 6 – 7:45 pmMonday, February 13, 6 – 7:45 pmMonday, February 27, 6 – 7:45 pm

