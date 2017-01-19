Catch a Classic & a Slice Book Club: Harry Potter

Come to Pequot Library to celebrate the magic of the Harry Potter series. This is a chance to share classics in an informal “pizza-eating, on-the-floor rap session.” For grade-schoolers. Registration is required. Please contact Christine Catallo at (203) 259-0346 ext. 19 to register and for further information.

Meeting Dates:Thursday, January 19, 5:30 – 6:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's StoneThursday, February 23, 5:30 – 6:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsThursday, March 23, 5:30 – 6:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

