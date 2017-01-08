LEGO® WORKSHOPS AT THE STAMFORD MUSEUM: Superhero Mobiles

Saturday, January 7. Two sessions: 10 am - 12 pm & 2 - 4 pm

Build and race a ® brick car - Bring your favorite ® Super Hero to add to your vehicle. Recommended for ages 6 and up, limited to 40 participants per session.



LEGO® WORKSHOPS AT THE STAMFORD MUSEUM: Brick-Built Batman and Robin

Sunday January 8. Two sessions: 10 am - 12 pm & 2 - 4 pm

Build a "brick-built" Batman and Robin (that you get to keep). If time allows we can also build vehicles to race on the ramp. Recommended for ages 6 and up, limited to 40 participants per session.

Members: $40 (one adult & one child), $25 for each additional adult/child.

Non-Members: $55 (one adult & one child), $25 for each additional adult/child (includes admission). Pre-registration and pre-payment are required for all workshops. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Call 203.977.6521 to register.

For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

