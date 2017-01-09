Storyland Adventure: Babes on a Blanket
Join our baby play group on Monday mornings! Come share board books, toys, music and rhymes with your baby—20 minutes structured, 25 minutes free play and socializing. For 0 - 12 months. No registration required. Free and open to the public.
Babes on a Blanket Winter 2017 Dates:
Monday, January 9, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, January 23, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, January 30, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, February 6, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, February 13, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, February 27, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!
