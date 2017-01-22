LEGO® WORKSHOPS AT THE STAMFORD MUSEUM: Superhero Animation - Lights! Camera! Action!

Saturday & Sunday, January 21-22: Two sessions: 10 am - 12 pm & 2 - 4 pm

LEGO® Super Hero animation with ILUGNY facilitators. Led by Alex Kobbs, of Kooberz Studios. Learn how to film stop-action animation with LEGO® creations and mini figures. Recommended for ages 10 and up, limited to 30 participants per session. Members: $40 (one adult & one child), $25 for each additional adult/child. Non-Members: $55 (one adult & one child), $25 for each additional adult/child (includes admission). Pre-registration and pre-payment are required for all workshops. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Call 203.977.6521 to register.

LEGO® is a trademark belonging to LEGO® Systems A/S and is used throughout with this understanding. We thank LEGO® for allowing the use of the term within our educational context. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

