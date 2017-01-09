Storyland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at www.pequotlibrary.org or by calling (203) 259-0346 ext. 16.

Wee People 2017 Dates:

Monday, January 9, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Monday, January 23, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Monday, January 30, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Monday, February 6, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Monday, February 13, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Monday, February 27, 10:30 – 11:00 am

For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15.