Storyland Adventures: 3 to 5 Beehive
Pequot Library
Southport, CT 06890
Buzz on in, share some weekly theme-based stories on the rug and take home a related craft through February 24. For ages 3 – 5. No registration required. Free and open to the public.
3 to 5 Beehive Winter 2017 Dates:
Friday, January 6, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Friday, January 13, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Friday, January 20, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Friday, January 27, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Friday, February 3, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Friday, February 10, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Friday, February 17, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Friday, February 24, 10:30 – 11:00 am
Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!
Friday, 06 January, 2017
Contact:Children's Department
Phone: 2032590346
Cost:Free and open to the public.
