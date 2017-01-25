History Bites Lunchtime Chats: Floods & Blizzards: Fairfield Responds to Catastrophe
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Please bring a bag lunch, ice tea and dessert will be provided.
Enjoy small bites of Fairfield history while enjoying lunch and engaging in lively conversations. Learn about the best-known stories about Fairfield’s past as well as the lesser-known people, places and events that create our community.
Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 suggested
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.