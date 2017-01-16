Film Screening: Ocean Frontiers II: A New England Story for Sustaining the Sea
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Ocean Frontiers II is an inspiring story of citizens working together for healthier economies and healthier seas across New England. New England’s experiences serve as an important milestone for all of us who care about the ocean.
Monday, 16 January, 2017
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Cost:Free
