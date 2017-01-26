Event calendar brought to you by

RISING TIDES Museum After Dark: Storm Confessions

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Were you here for Irene? Did you get flooded during Sandy? We want to hear your stories! State Representative Brenda Kupchick will moderate this lively discussion of neighbors helping neighbors and other “storm confessions.”

Thursday, 26 January, 2017

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.