Tweet RISING TIDES Museum After Dark: Storm Confessions

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Were you here for Irene? Did you get flooded during Sandy? We want to hear your stories! State Representative Brenda Kupchick will moderate this lively discussion of neighbors helping neighbors and other “storm confessions.”

06:00 PM - 08:00 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

