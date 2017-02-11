Vienna: City of Dreams
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Saturday, February 11th at 8pm
Sunday, February 12th at 3pm
Coffee houses, art salons & concert halls are what attracted the hotbed of musical talent to Vienna. Visit the City of Dreams, where art could be shaped.
HUMMEL Variations on Ach! du lieber Augustin
BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto in D Major
Karen Gomyo, violin
SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9 in C Major, The Great
Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor.
Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!
Stamford’s Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Saturday, 11 February, 2017
Cost:start at $25, kids come free on Sunday
