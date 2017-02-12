Vienna: City of Dreams

Saturday, February 11th at 8pm

Sunday, February 12th at 3pm

Coffee houses, art salons & concert halls are what attracted the hotbed of musical talent to Vienna. Visit the City of Dreams, where art could be shaped.

HUMMEL Variations on Ach! du lieber Augustin

BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto in D Major

Karen Gomyo, violin

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9 in C Major, The Great

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor.

Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

