Fashion AfterSchool
Join us each week for an exciting and extensive fashion education from New England Fashion + Design Association. In each class of the 5 week session, students will learn to draw, design and create patterns for styles that they will sew and adorn. Our professional instructors will inspire and teach kids ages 7-17 to create pieces that are uniquely their own.
Classes are ongoing and run each week throughout the school year. Check out available class offerings online at www.sonofashiondesign.com
Wednesday, 04 January, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 03 January, 2017
- Wednesday, 04 January, 2017
- Friday, 06 January, 2017
- Monday, 09 January, 2017
- Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
Contact:Trish McQuillen
Phone: 2033540030
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$450 / 10 classes
