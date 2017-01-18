Fashion AfterSchool

Join us each week for an exciting and extensive fashion education from New England Fashion + Design Association. In each class of the 5 week session, students will learn to draw, design and create patterns for styles that they will sew and adorn. Our professional instructors will inspire and teach kids ages 7-17 to create pieces that are uniquely their own.

Classes are ongoing and run each week throughout the school year. Check out available class offerings online at www.sonofashiondesign.com