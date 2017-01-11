Dr. Hindman Talk on Osteoporosis
Dr. Steven Hindman from ONS will give a free talk about Osteoporosis and ways in which the bone disease can be avoided. It is an informative talk about the disease and will then be open to questions from the audience.
Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
Contact:Cindy Catterson
Phone: ) 203.869.1145 ext. 261
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
