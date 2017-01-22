Winter Stars Planetarium Shows

Sundays, January 8, 22, 12 noon and 1:30 pm

Take a virtual tour of the constellations and planets in our galaxy and learn how to recognize common winter constellations, which planets are made of rock or gas, and more! Topics and content will vary each week. Programs begin promptly at 12 and 1:30 pm; seating is limited, especially during A Billion Bricks 4: Superheroes in Gotham exhibition. Doors will open 10 minutes before show time; no late admissions, please. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call203.977.6521

