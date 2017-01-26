SM&NC Salon Series: Inspiring Cultural Conversations & Lifelong Learning

Discussion, Q&A and Book Signing. The Stamford Museum & Nature Center’s Salon Series for adult programming helps usher in the new year with “Naturescape Your Yard,” a discussion and slide presentation by Connecticut garden photographer, writer, and eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini about how to look to nature as a guide for creating sustainable, low-care, high-satisfaction gardens.

SM&NC Salon Series events begin with a 6 pm reception, with wine and small bites served; the discussion follows at 6:30 pm and concludes with a book signing.

Tickets may be purchased at www.stamfordmuseum.org

$35 for one and book; $45 admission for two and book; $25 for one and no book. For more information, contact Allison Biele at abiele@stamfordmuseum.org or 203.977.6546.

