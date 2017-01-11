January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present “The Art of Visual Storytelling,” featuring the beautifully intriguing paintings of Waltham, MA artist, Rosemary Banfield. Get your new year off to a creative start by viewing her exhibit that runs January 3 – 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 10 January, 2017
- Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
- Thursday, 12 January, 2017
- Friday, 13 January, 2017
- Saturday, 14 January, 2017
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
