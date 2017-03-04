Venetian Carnival
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
SATURDAY, March 4th at 8pm
SUNDAY, March 5th at 3pm
A night of masks, music and magic! Delve into the works of composers who played a part in Venetian Carnival, back in their time.
ALBINONI Adagio in G minor
GABRIELI Canzoni per sonar a quattro
MONTEVERDI Orfeo: Sinfonie e ritornelli
MAHLER Adagietto from Symphony No. 5
STRAVINSKY Pulcinella Suite
VIVALDI Flute Concerto No. 3 in D Major, Il gardellino
Elizabeth Mann, flute
VIVALDI Gloria RV 589
Greenwich Choral Society
Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor
Just for Kids: FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!
Stamford’s Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
Pre-Concert Dinner at the Palace Theatre. Please visit our website forinformation.
The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Saturday, 04 March, 2017
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 12033251407
