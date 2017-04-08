Stamford Symphony Presents Northern Lights

SATURDAY, April 8th, 2017 at 8pm

SUNDAY, April 9th, 2017 at 3pm

Perch yourself on the northernmost point of Europe and experience Northern Lights through music. Feel the proximity to nature and the legends of the light.

SIBELIUS Finlandia

GRIEG Piano Concerto in A minor

Conrad Tao, piano

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor

Just for Kids: FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.