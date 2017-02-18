Seal Splash
Get your swimsuits ready for the coolest event of the year.
Mystic Aquarium’s 4th Annual Seal Splash takes place Sat, Feb 18, but you can start your fundraising efforts today!
Whether you dip or donate, be sure to join us at the Zbierski House in Groton and support all of the hardy splashers as they take the plunge.
Get in on the fun and take the plunge to raise money for Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program. Learn more at MysticAquairum.org.
Seal Splash
Zbierski House, 1 Beach Pond Road, Groton, CT
Saturday, February 18
10:30am – 12:30pm (Splash at noon)
Saturday, 18 February, 2017
Contact:Lydia Shell
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.