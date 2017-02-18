Get your swimsuits ready for the coolest event of the year.

Mystic Aquarium’s 4th Annual Seal Splash takes place Sat, Feb 18, but you can start your fundraising efforts today!

Whether you dip or donate, be sure to join us at the Zbierski House in Groton and support all of the hardy splashers as they take the plunge.

Get in on the fun and take the plunge to raise money for Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program. Learn more at MysticAquairum.org.

Seal Splash

Zbierski House, 1 Beach Pond Road, Groton, CT

Saturday, February 18

10:30am – 12:30pm (Splash at noon)