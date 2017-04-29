World Stage Recitals II- Alisa Weilerstein & Inon Barnatan Cello / Piano Duo
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
American cellist, Alisa Weilerstein and Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan are a brilliant duo reflecting exceptional musicianship, refined artistry and virtuosic technique. Their insightful, communicative collaboration will be admired long after the concert ends.
Recital Program to be announced
61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Tickets start at $25! Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
Saturday, 29 April, 2017
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 12033251407
Cost:Tickets start at $25
