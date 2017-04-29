World Stage Recitals II- Alisa Weilerstein & Inon Barnatan Cello / Piano Duo

American cellist, Alisa Weilerstein and Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan are a brilliant duo reflecting exceptional musicianship, refined artistry and virtuosic technique. Their insightful, communicative collaboration will be admired long after the concert ends.

Recital Program to be announced

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Tickets start at $25! Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org