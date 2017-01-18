Film Premiere: The U-Turn, A Transformational Journey
Avon Theatreâ€Ž
272 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06901
Presented in partnership with Neighbors Link Stamford, Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Immigration Services and International Institute of Connecticut.
From award-winning director, Luis Argueta, The U-Turn is a documentary about the transformational journey of the immigrant workers who broke their silence about the abuses they endured at Agriprocessors, a meat packing plant in Postville, Iowa, and the community that would not abandon them.
7:30-8:30pm: Film Screening
8:30-9:30pm: Q & A with Luis Argueta, The U-Turn Film Director and Michael Wishnie, William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law and Deputy Dean for Experiential Education at Yale University
Wednesday, 18 January, 2017
Contact:Christa Chu
Phone: 203-674-8585
